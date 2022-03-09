On Friday, April 1, from 5-7 p.m., Community Food Initiatives will host their annual member meeting at the Athens Community Center at 701 E State Street in Athens, Ohio. All are invited to attend this celebration of local food, community, and 30 years of growing and sharing the harvest.
The event will start with a community potluck and is free and open to the public. Bring a dish to share and your own place setting if you’re able. CFI members will vote on Board officers following the potluck. Any non-members interested in attending and participating in voting may sign up for membership at the event.
Every year, Community Food Initiatives hosts their annual member meeting to share good food and fellowship with the people who make their work possible. This year is especially meaningful as CFI celebrates three decades of work, and as they return to an in person gathering after moving the meeting to a virtual format in 2021. The meeting also provides a space to recognize volunteers, share stories, meet staff and Board members, and build community relationships that are at the heart of all CFI does.
