The Village of Chauncey Council meeting for May has been scheduled for May 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Pursuant to O.R.C. 713.12, the Council of the Village of Chauncey has set a public hearing to consider a proposed zoning ordinance from the Chauncey Planning Commission.
The public hearing will be held during the regular council meeting to be held at Chauncey Village Hall. Opportunity will be given for any public comment. A draft of the proposed zoning ordinance is available for public inspection at the Chauncey Village Hall in advance of the public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.