Potholes show up in most every community around the world. Some places have bigger and more bounteous potholes than other places.
In 1982, the pothole problem in Chauncey, Ohio was so bad that a resourceful resident came up with a bright idea to fix the problem. The Chauncey Pothole Festival was established as a fundraiser for street repairs.
The Rev. Paul Johnson was the organizer of the festival. He was the popular pastor of the Hocking Valley Parish of the Disciples of Christ, which included churches in Chauncey, Millfield, Trimble, Green’s Run, and Taylor Ridge. Rev. Johnson had a great track record as an organizer for Chauncey. In past years he had organized the Chauncey Memorial Day events and Chauncey Halloween Parade.
The objective of the Chauncey Pothole Festival was to raise the $5000 needed to properly fix all the potholes in town. The two-day event included a basketball tournament with each team sponsored by a business. There were games, a dunking booth, fireworks, and a tasty chili supper for all who attended this community event. Chauncey mayor, Arthur Sapp, was involved with the festival from the beginning stage to clean up.
It was a rainy day, but that didn’t stop the citizens of Chauncey. Somehow President Ronald Reagan got wind of the Chauncey Pothole Festival during the planning stage. The President sent a letter to the organizers of the event, praising the community for their ingenuity and community effort to solve a local problem. The letter was read to the community during the weekend event. This community that was short on funds, but was long on spirit was able to improve their village and have a party at the same time.
If anyone has any memories or comments about the Chauncey Pothole Festival, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
