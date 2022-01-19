Gilham — Frank VFW Post 8804 in Chauncey will be holding its next monthly meeting and free lunch for veterans Feb. 3, 2022 at noon at 16 Converse Street Chauncey Ohio at Bailey Mae’sTrailhead Cafe. Post 8804 will be serving homemade chili, coffee and soda pop beverages to all interested veterans.
Post 8804’s officers are seeking new members and community volunteers to assist the Post with the up and coming decoration and flagging of over 2500 veterans Graves May 22 and the Post Vehicle Show held May 28. For further details and information contact Kevin Martin at kevinmartin.1952@gmail.com or 740-517-2774.
