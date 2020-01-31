CHEERS ...
- To the Super Bowl. Whether you are watching for the game, the commercials, or you're just in it for the food, Sunday's match up between the 49ers and the Chiefs should be a good one.
- The VFW Polar Bear Plunge. Their second year was a successful one and showed that Athens County residents are willing to go to extremely cold lengths in the name of charity.
JEERS ...
- The flu. Flu season has hit the county hard, and we are ready for it to be over. We hope that everyone feels better, and that warmer weather is on it's way.
