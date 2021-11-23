Athens County Sheriff's Office along with the DARE and SALT are hosting a chili cook-of on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Walmart on E. State Street.
Winners will be announced in four categories: Best Amateur, Best Restaurant, People's Choice and Spirit Award
Entry fees for competition are $25 and voting fees are $5. Children aged five and under eat for free.
Games, prizes and a silent auction will also be part of the fun. Meet Santa and Mrs Clause too!
Entry forms can be found at the ACSO website or by contacting Deputy Jayson White at 740-566-4349.
