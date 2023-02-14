CHILLICOTHE — Feb. 12-18, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the National Salute to Veteran Patients Program, celebrates Salute Week to honor veterans currently enrolled at the Chillicothe VA.
The purpose of Salute Week is to pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans, increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center, and encourage the community to visit hospitalized veterans and to become more involved as Volunteers.
Salute Week is an opportunity to say thank you to the more than 9 million veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers, outpatient clinics, domiciliaries and nursing homes. During the National Salute, VA invites individuals, veterans groups, military personnel, civic organizations, businesses, schools, local media, celebrities and sports stars to participate in a variety of activities at the VA medical centers. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center currently has the following events scheduled.
Tuesday: Valentine’s Day meals, treats, and carnations delivered to our inpatient veterans.
Wednesday: Community Living Center Women’s Veterans Spa Day
Friday: Haircuts from the VA Barber, Bingo Night
Also, throughout the week the VA will conduct giveaways to include, national salute coins, treat bags, and Valentine’s cards, donated from various community organizations.
Terry McQuirt (USAF Vet.), chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, says he is excited to host this weeklong event for a unique community.
“Veterans don’t have to choose the VA. We appreciate every single Veteran that comes under our care, and we do everything we can to give them everything they have earned. It’s truly an honor to serve this community,” McQuirt said.
