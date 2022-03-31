A Chinese auction to benefit the 25th annual Children’s Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, April 2, at the American Legion, 520 West Union St., Athens. Doors open at noon. Food and raffles will be available with the drawing at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Bobbi Nelson, 740-683-9603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.