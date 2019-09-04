Christ Lutheran Church in Athens has been recognized as a Reconciling in Christ congregation after officially adopting a public statement of welcome for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.
The recognition comes from Reconciling Works, a national organization that works to promote inclusion for those of all sexual orientations at Lutheran churches. Christ Lutheran Church formally approved the public statement by a unanimous vote at its annual congregational meeting in June, and then recently received the designation from the national organization.
The statement includes the following: “Seeking to be grounded in the reconciling Gospel of Jesus Christ, we believe all people have been created in the image of God and affirm that everyone is of infinite worth and has a valuable story. Called by Christ to share God’s Good News of reconciliation and wholeness, we welcome all who are seeking God. We embrace those of strong, uncertain, or undiscovered faith. We welcome people of all racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds; all ages and economic means; and all LGBTQ identities."
The Rev. Lynn Miller said that congregation is honored to receive this designation from the Reconciling in Christ organization.
“We are here to serve the Athens and OU community. Everyone is welcome at Christ Lutheran Church,” Miller said.
Located at 69 Mill St. in Athens, Christ Lutheran Church is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA). For additional information on the church, as well as The Bridge Campus Ministry, please call 740-593-3144, attend services on Sundays at 10 a.m. or visit the church website at clchurchathens.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.