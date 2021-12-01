Come visit the Christmas Craft Show at the Christ Community Wesleyan Church at 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, Ohio, Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. rain or shine!
Free parking and entrance for customers. Come see over 70 handmade only vendors inside the church, a demonstration outside by Setzerforge and grab a bite to eat in the dining room sold by the Daffodil Lunch Shack and Aunt Nancy’s Tasty Delights.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a Chinese Auction and even an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest for the vendors where the customers can vote for their favorite Ugly Christmas Sweater Vendor. Don’t miss this Christmas Craft Show hosted by Native Creations Toys & Gifts & Furs N’ Skulls.
For more information, text or call (740) 416-8164.
