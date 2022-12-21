Christmas Eve service set Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Alexander Presbyterian Church, 4343 Hebbardsville Road, located between Athens and Albany, will be holding their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Saturday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Albany Athens Alexander Presbyterian Church Service Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Local animal rescue looking for good foster homes for puppies Questions about connecting to sewer project raised at commissioners meeting Athens County EMA preparing for winter storm Barnhouse and D'Augustino lead Alexander to win at Spartan Classic Federal Hocking holds off Paint Valley late to grab win at Spartan Classic Trending Recipes
