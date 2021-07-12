Nelsonville Wesleyan Church will be having a Christmas in July event on Saturday, July 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
There will be food, school supplies, a silent auction, and games at the event along with live music by D.J. Rick Sheets.
All proceeds will go to support Missions. Anyone looking for more information can call 740-753-1307.
