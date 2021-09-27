Historic Smooch

These two visitors to the Halloween Block Party have studied their World War II history and are reenacting an iconic scene at Times Square, New York City at a celebration of the end of the war. They’ve merely substituted the setting of Times Square for Court Street in Athens.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

The City of Athens has decided not to host a sanctioned Halloween Block Party this year, citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the delta variant causing increased case numbers. The streets will remain open but vendors, activities and bandstands won’t be scheduled.

