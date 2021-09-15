The City of Nelsonville announces that Trick-Or-Treat: Beggar’s Night will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to use caution and plan ahead. Decisions on whether to participate should be made by individuals, and parents/guardians.
Always follow current state public health orders and rules/regulations established by your local community and check the Ohio Public Health Advisory System to determine COVID-19 risk levels in Athens County before making decisions about Halloween activities.
To help ensure adults and children have a safe Halloween, the City of Nelsonville has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips. Before Halloween arrives, be sure to choose a costume that will not cause safety hazards. It is strongly recommended that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households. To lower risk, consider safer, socially distant ways to celebrate.
- Do not hold large in-person Halloween parties. If holding smaller parties, limit attendance to 10 or fewer people and hold the event in an outdoor area where social distancing is possible. Avoid activities, such as bobbing for apples, that foster the spread of infection.
- Always wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from people who are not from your household, whether trick-or- treating, passing out treats, or attending attractions or events. Stay home if you are sick. (NOTE: Face coverings should never be placed on children younger than 2 or anyone who cannot easily remove them.)
- Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.
- Consider the people in your household who may be at greater risk of complications if COVID-19 is brought into the home, such as those with certain health conditions, women who are pregnant, or older family members.
- If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.
- Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)
- Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.
- If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.
- For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.
- Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
- All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.
- Avoid masks, which can obstruct vision.
- If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks.
- When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it in a small area first.
- Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.
- A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.
- If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you.
- Agree on a specific time children should return home.
- Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.
- Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.
- Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don't run, across the street.
- Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while driving in the Nelsonville area and watch for the children during this time period.
