On May 26, the Athens County Public Library is literally going old school Hollywood with the debut of its new series, Silver Screen Showcase, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This ongoing series will feature a screening of a classic film followed by a discussion about the movie. Each presentation will be hosted by sssociate librarian, Amanda Grinstead.
Each screening will take place at the library, which is located at 30 Home Street, Athens. This series is also free and open to the public.
Future selections will be chosen at random and no schedule has been decided yet.
The first film set to be screened is 1947’s Dishonored Lady starring Hedy Lamarr and Dennis O’Keefe. The plot revolves around a troubled fashion editor who is being blackmailed by a crooked business associate. After disappearing and living under an assumed identity, an accusation of murder brings her dark past into the light-all of which could cost her the love of a new suitor.
Grinstead stated that, “Ever since I was a young girl, I loved watching classic black & white movies on television. Now, I’m so happy to be able to get the chance to share some of my favorite films with library patrons.”
For more information about the Athens County Public Libraries Silver Screen Showcase series call 740-592-4272.
