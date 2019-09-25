Green Energy Ohio (GEO) is hosting the 17th annual tour of clean energy installations across Ohio on Sept. 27-28. Visitors will have a choice of over 70 sites in 12 counties during the two-day period, including many sites new to the tour. All tours are free and open to the public.
“The increasing number of people who want to share their experience with clean energy tells us that you can’t replace the experience of viewing a system up close and talking with the people responsible for it.” stated Jane Harf, GEO executive director. “A lot has changed since the tour began, but tour visitors find new information and inspiration every year.”
Perhaps best known for the campus of Ohio University, Athens is also home to small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and educational opportunities driven by a strong network of dedicated clean energy advocates.
This year, the Athens Green Energy Ohio Tour will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-4 p.m. The tour coincides with a weekend Whole Farm Planning workshop hosted by Woodland Ridge Learning Center and Ohio Rural Action. Visitors are invited to celebrate the 2019 GEO Tour with refreshments from two of Athens solar-powered breweries, Jackie O’s and Little Fish Brewing Company.
For information, visit GreenEnergyOhioTour.org/Athens. Visit the Green Energy Ohio website for complete tour details:greenenergyohiotour.org.
Green Energy Ohio is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable energy policies, technologies, and practices through education, outreach, and representation.
