ALBANY – Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany, will hold it's annual Clothing Giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until noon. In light of the current health pandemic, the event is being moved outside to the church's shelter house and lawn. Clothing for men, women, youth, and children will be available as well as small household items. Everyone is asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask. All those needing clothing are encouraged to attend. For additional information or to donate clothing for the event, please call minister Willard Love at 698-7041. Donated clothing must be in reasonably good condition and clean.
