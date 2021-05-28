Wayne and Pauline (Walker) Cochran celebrated their 63 wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 27. They were married May 27, 1958 in West Virginia. Wayne and Pauline are retired owners of Wayne Cochran Trucking and Excavating and Pauline also retired from the Department of Jobs and Family Services.
The couple are blessed with a large family, including children, Tammy Adams of Guysville, Alice Bartlett of Athens, Corrina Dicken of Athens, and Wayne Cochran Jr. of The Plains; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
