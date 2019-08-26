Earl and Betty Alkire Coen, of Coolville, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were wed Aug. 27, 1949, in Greenup, Kentucky, and are the parents of five children. They will celebrate their anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m. at a potluck with family and friends at the Coen Campground. It is requested that gifts be omitted, but cards are welcome. All family and friends are invited.
