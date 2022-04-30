Columbia Township Trustees will hold their regular meeting, Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the fire station. This will replace the May 2 meeting.
Trending Now
-
Federal Hocking school board hires new high school principal, athletic director
-
Superintendent search narrows down to three
-
Case against Athens County Children Services agent, of Logan, headed for grand jury
-
Auditor advises what residents can do to avoid gas skimmers
-
Ethics violation, other complaints filed against school board president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.