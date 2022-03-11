Columbus chef, cookbook author and cooking school founder Tricia Wheeler wants all of America to cook together on Monday, March 21 to benefit Ukraine. At 6 p.m. EST, Wheeler will offer a pierogi cooking class at a cost $35, with all proceeds going directly to the town of Striy in Western Ukraine. All class fees and additional donations will provide food and assistance for Striy’s women and children leaving Ukraine. Reservations and opportunities to donate are found at TheSeasonedfarmhouse.com. Upon signing up, participants will receive an emailed shopping list and instructions for Monday night.
“I wanted to use my skills to help the people of Ukraine. Watching the good people of Poland so warmly helping their Ukrainian neighbors, I was encouraged honor them by teaching others to make traditional Polish pierogis, while donating to those who need our support,” said Wheeler. “I hope everyone will grab friends or family and join us in making this comforting dish to make together -- while doing some good for the people of Ukraine.”
The connection to current events in Ukraine is personal for Wheeler, whose daughter Kensington studies competitive ballroom dancing at Sarasota, FL-based Dynasty Dance. Led by Ukrainian national and champion ballroom dancer Maksym “Maks” Lototskyy and the school’s other Ukrainian instructors, Dynasty Dance’s principal that dance benefits everyone is particularly evident in its programs for dancers in wheelchairs.
“Seeing kids in wheelchairs learning the tango with their arms and tapping to the music was inspiring,” Wheeler said. “Maks and his team have helped so many children here in the United States and have been role models to our family that we had to find a way to encourage others to join us in helping the people of his home country.”
Wheeler added that she learned from Maks Lototskyy that his family is safe and is currently located in Striy, 40 miles from Lviv, where his father owns a restaurant. Together with local churches and foundations, they’re feeding and sheltering refugees as they evacuate to Poland and other European countries. While the family works to help displaced women and children, Maks Lototskyy’s brothers have joined Ukraine armed forces to fight against the Russian invasion. When asked was most needed, Lototskyy replied the people need radios, bulletproof vests, bandages to stop bleeding, children's vitamins and money to help women and children refugees.
