The first-ever Community Day of HOPE, hosted by the HEALing Communities Initiative, Athens HOPE, and Trimble Township Bridgebuilders is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Trimble High School.
A laundry list of local groups will be participating including My Sister's Place, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and the Athens County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
“This event is to celebrate our rural communities outside of Athens where there is often a greater need for resources and perhaps less understanding of how to access them,” says event organizer Shawn Stover, reentry coordinator at OhioMeansJobs - Athens County. “We want to celebrate the strength of community and give HOPE to those who may need a little extra kindness.”
Children's activities, food and music will be a part of the event with DJ Rockin' Reggie providing entertainment.
The event will be held in the school parking lot. In the event of rain, all activities will be moved indoors.
