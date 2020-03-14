The performance of the Yale Spizzwinks at the Church of the Good Shepherd scheduled for March 20th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. has been cancelled.
The Roman Road Church is cancelling the church series held at the Laurels of Athens each Sunday until further notice. Members of the church, attendees and families of loved ones in the facility that have spiritual needs and/or concerns, please call pastor Barry Bolin and leave a message, 740-591-2272.
The Law Enforcement LowDOWN planned by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio and scheduled for March 14, 2020 has been cancelled. The organization hopes to find a new date later this year.
The Athens County Sheriff's Office will be closed to the public for the present time. The office is encouraging non-emergency reports be filed by phone, 740-593-6633. Emergency calls will continue as normal. The Sheriff's Office is not processing background checks or concealed carry applications until further notice. Contact Brynne Morris, 740-566-4300 or bmorris@athenssheriff.com with questions.
The Athens County Department of Job and Family Services, located at 13183 Route 13, Millfield, has asked clients to refrain from entering the building. Food boxes will still be distributed, but clients should call ahead before coming to pick a box up, 740-797-1305. The household information and food preferences will be reviewed by phone, and the box will be ready for pickup within one hour of the call, or it will be re-shelved.
All programs and meeting room reservations at all Athens County Public Libraries are canceled or postponed from Saturday, March 14 through April 4. The library will update the public with any further changes.
The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Board meeting originally scheduled for Monday, March 16 has been canceled. Once a new date and time has been determined a public meeting notice will be sent.
The Board of Directors of Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring has canceled the March 29 Bowling for Youth event. They will reschedule for later this spring.
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Service Board (317 Board) serving Athens, Hocking and Vinton counties will postpone its March 23 Board Meeting. For more information about the 317 Board call 740-593-3177 or go to www.317board.org.
Any HAPCAP Head Start Centers will close by end of day on Monday, March 16. The team is also refraining from home visits, socializations and family events, with plans to resume operations on Friday, April 3.
