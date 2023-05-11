Community Food Initiatives (CFI) will host its annual plant start garden giveaway May 16, 17, and 19 at various Athens County locations. This garden giveaway event is free and open to the public, and will take place at the times and locations listed below:
5-7 p.m. May 16: Athens ACEnet, 94 Columbus Road, Athens
3:30-5:30 p.m. May 17: Veggie Van at Coolville Public Library, Coolville
5-7 p.m. May 17: Nelsonville ACEnet, 296 S. Harper St., Nelsonville
3:30-5:30 p.m. May 19: Veggie Van at Glouster Memorial Park, Glouster
Every year, CFI hosts garden giveaways as part of its mission to increase regional food security by supporting equitable access to healthy, locally grown food. Recipients are invited to join the Grow and Share Team by sharing a portion of your harvest with the Donation Station. Planting instructions will be available at the giveaway.
The plant start giveaway is supported in part by Jackson Area Ministries, an organization based in Jackson, that coordinates a large donation of tomato plant starts. Other generous donors and supporters that make this event possible include United Plant Savers, Companion Plants, Echoing Connections, the Ohio University Student Farm, many community plant parents and ACEnet.
If you have plant starts you would like to donate to CFI, call 740-593-5971.
