Community members gather clothing given away during the 2022 Move-OUt Community Giveback Days. The Community Giveback Days will be held May 10-11 at the Athens County Fairgrounds, on West Union Street, in Athens.
Move-OUt Community Giveback Days returns May 10 and May 11 to the Athens County Fairgrounds.
Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair Board and several nonprofit organizations have come together again to coordinate efforts to make it easy for students to donate non-perishable food, clothes, gently used furniture and more.
Community Give Back Days start on May 10, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. On day one, each household can receive one box of food, unlimited clothing, small appliances, and one piece of large furniture. On day two, May 11, from 9 a.m. until to 11 a.m., no quantity limits apply.
Move-OUt Community Giveback Days are open to all, and all items are free.
“It is really astounding the volume of usable stuff that gets diverted from the landfill in just a few weeks,” said Joanna Sokol, Ohio University Zero Waste coordinator. “The free Community Giveback Days are amazing events to be part of, providing food, clothing, bedding and more to those who can use them. Supporting our community and helping the world at the same time.”
Rural Action’s Zero Waste Coordinator Ed Newman said that 90% or more of waste is recyclable, reusable or edible. "If you want to have a positive impact, recycle more. If you’re wanting to get rid of the things you’ve been using that are still in good condition, there are all kinds of good routes that you can send them besides the landfill."
The event is made possible by a core group of Junior Fair Board members and other volunteers who put in hundreds of hours sorting and setting up for the giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.