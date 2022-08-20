The 2022 Athens County Good Scout reception for the Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced Phil Perry as winner of its Keith Butt Scouter Award and presented Chris Knisely and Matt Goodwin the Scouting Community Leadership Award.
Perry is the sixth recipient of the memorial Keith Butt Award. He resides in Athens with his wife Darla, and is retired from the National Forest Service. Perry comes from a long line of Scouts and adult Scouters with a father, brother, and two sons who all earned the Eagle Scout rank.
Perry was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout in Minneapolis in the 1950s and early 1960s with Pack and Troop 187. Since his arrival in Athens in 1987, Perry has worked with Cub Scout Pack 71 at West Elementary School and Boy Scout Troop 71 chartered by the First United Methodist Church. Peery served as Cubmaster during 1987 – 1993 and has served Troop 71 since 1990 in several roles as troop committee member, assistant scoutmaster, scoutmaster, and chartered organization representative.
Perry completed Wood Badge training in 1998 and achieved Trapper-level in the Frontiersman program at Chief Logan Scout Reservation. Previously, he has been recognized with the 1997 Scoutmaster of the Year and 2001 District Award of Merit, both from the former Hock-Hocking District of the Allohak Council. During his time with Troop 71, he has assisted 35 scouts earn their Eagle Scout rank, including 10 sets of brothers.
Knisely is an Ohio native. She earned a B.A. at Ohio Wesleyan University and an M.A. at Ohio University. She has lived in Athens since 1996, when she started work at Ohio University in the College of Education and Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine retiring in 2010.
She was an at-large Athens City Council member from 2008-2014 and has served as the President of Athens City Council since 2015, where she often welcomes Scouts to council meetings who are attending to fulfill a citizenship rank or Merit Badge requirement. Knisely is a past Board of Trustees member at the First United Methodist Church and is a past Co-President of the Athens League of Women Voters.
Goodwin is an Athens High School graduate and outstanding athlete. He has been teaching physical education for 20 years in grades Pre-K through 8th grade. He earned his teaching degree at the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati and spent two years teaching and coaching in Clermont County. He accepted his position at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School in 2004 where he has also helped with coaching and training students for Special Olympics. His volunteer coaching career includes sandlot baseball and softball for several years, as well as two years of track and field at Athens High School.
He coached varsity football for 15 seasons at Athens High School, including 11 years when he was defensive coordinator in which he coached six Tri Valley Conference (TVC) defensive MVP’s. He helped coach the Athens Bulldogs to five TVC Ohio championships and eight playoff victories, including an appearance in the 2014 State Championship game.
Troop 71 Senior Patrol Leader Jay Irwin from Glouster spoke on the value of Scouting to him by discussing the twelve points of the Scout Law in his everyday life. Simon Kenton Council Director of Development Ben Malke travelled from Columbus and addressed the audience with updates on Scouts BSA.
Retired Football Player and Coach, Jimmy Burrow, was keynote speaker. Burrow graduated high school in Mississippi. His outstanding performance with the University of Nebraska football program in a Sugar Bowl game led to him being drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
After one season he moved to the Canadian Football League, becoming an all-star defensive back during three seasons with the Montreal Aloutettes and a season each with the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Rough Riders. Burrow coached at Washington State, Iowa State (with a five-year stint coaching at Ames High School), Nebraska, and North Dakota State before joining the staff at Ohio University as defensive coordinator, rising to associate head coach in 2017.
At the time of his retirement in 2019, Burrow was one of the longest-tenured coordinators in Division I college football. In retirement he has watched his son, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, play his final season of college football at Louisiana State and in 2021 season was able to watch his son lead the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. Burrow underscored the mission of scouting as he talked about his coaching philosophy regarding character and success, core values, and having commitment and a plan.
In 2021, Athens County had 161 youth members in 9 packs and troops which were supported by over 70 adult volunteers. Scouting provides the opportunity for youth to develop leadership and life skills, as well as dedication and striving for excellence.
