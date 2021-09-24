Two more community events have been scheduled to close The Community Read of Athens County of the book “The Secret Life of Bees. A shared screening of the movie and a discussion are both open to the public through zoom.
The committee of the Racial Equity Coalition has had a busy two months, with painting the mural at the kickoff, distributing books, producing posters and buttons, and a discussion held on zoom earlier this month.
If you haven’t read the book yet or want to re-read it so you can participate in the last two events, there’s still time.
All seven county libraries will have the books available through Oct. 11.
Join the group for:
- shared movie watch party on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 7-9 p.m. on zoom (Or you can find it on streaming on Hulu: free for the first month) see Facebook Page for zoom link
- discussion of the movie will be Oct. 11, Monday night, at 6:30-8 p.m. also on the Facebook page.
In addition to all the copies loaned from the library, the committee also distributed 60 free copies around the community, and there has been a 6 ½ foot long traveling mural that was placed in various locations in Athens, The Plains, Nelsonville and on the Ohio University campus. Thanks to the many partner organizations and businesses who helped with this project.
Early in September, the group sponsored a zoom chat. The robust discussion about the book encouraged two attendees to get started on reading. The talk centered around how reactions to the book when it was first published in 2003 compares to present day.
Main character, Lily not only forges strong relationships, learns the hard truth about her mother and comes of age in the book, but she also learns of the limits set on African Americans at that t me, especially voting rights.
The book read has been a great success because of the many community people who got involved in this project. The committee may try this again in the future but no concrete plans have been made thus far.
