About 25 supporters of the Community Read gathered Tuesday night at the Richland Avenue park shelter to paint a traveling mural.
The mural will visit towns throughout Athens County promoting the Community Read of Athens County, a shared reading of the “Secret Life of Bees”, by Sue Monk Kidd.
The fictional story follows a white 14-year-old girl who runs away with her Black care-giver and friend during the 1960’s in the South, searching for information about her mother who died when she was four. The two end up living with three women who care for bees and sell honey. The book published in 2001 won many book awards and was made into a popular movie.
All the branch libraries have books or audio recordings available for loaning to library patrons, and books can be purchased at Little Professor or on line. Participants can use the link to register on the Facebook page: Community Read of Athens County.
The endeavor now has over 25 partners that include churches, businesses, Ohio University departments, and community organizations, the most recent of which is Hocking Valley Bank who has branches in Albany, Athens, Coolville and The Plains. See the entire list on their FB page.
The program is running through August till the end of September and is part of the Racial Equity Coalition of Athens County, a collaboration of a wide group of community representatives and individuals working together to advance racial equity and racial justice within the Athens Community.
