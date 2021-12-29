The Athens Community Center has opened a new community workspace for residents to use with their current membership.
The space is designed for use to work remotely on projects such as term papers or even those working out of the office but need to leave their home. Amenities include free public Wi-Fi, a mini fridge and a coffee machine.
A day pass cost for non-members is $7 and includes access to the fitness area.
The space is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. unless the facility is closed.
