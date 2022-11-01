There are many students I remember well from my 45 years of teaching and some that I remember vividly such as Tanya Conrath.
From the first question she answered to her exceptional exams and papers through engaging conversations with her after class, it was plain that Tanya was a special student and a special person. She was manifestly very smart and analytically gifted but what made her stand out is what, in my view, makes her a terrific candidate for State Representative in House District 94, which is her integrity, her emotional intelligence, her energy, and her work ethic. Even then Tanya was proud to sat she was a fifth-generation Appalachian, which certainly resonated with my own experience as a child of Appalachia.
After Tanya graduated from Ohio University and then completed her law degree at Ohio State, we would run into each other from time to time. Her diverse, accomplished career has been one of distinguished public service in which she has been dedicated to increasing economic opportunity for the citizens of Southeast Ohio and elevating their overall quality of life.
Tanya’s long experience working on behalf of Southeast Ohio means that she understands what must happen if real, fruitful, sustainable change is to occur, and she has the skills, drive, and lifelong commitment necessary to deliver such change.
Join me in a vote for a future of promise for Southeast Ohio. Cast your ballot for Tanya Conrath for State Representative.
