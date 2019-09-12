The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (Athens SWCD) in partnership with the Ohio Pollinators Habitat Initiative (OPHI) is once again collecting ripe common milkweed seed pods to benefit the monarch butterfly. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has predicted that if the monarch population is not assisted, that it may be on the endangered species list by the end of 2020. Since the monarch caterpillar feeds exclusively on several of the milkweed species, we are collecting the common milkweed seeds for distribution to create milkweed habitat for monarchs.
Southern Ohio has been designated as a prime spot for these habitats as the monarchs that enclose or emerge from their chrysalis here in September, are the ones that will live nine-10 months to make the epic migration to south-central Mexico for the winter. In the spring, these same butterflies will return to the southern U.S, to lay their eggs and begin the four generational journey through the breeding season.
If you are interested in collecting ripe common milkweed seed pods, please contact the Athens SWCD at 740-797-9686 x 6282, for instructions on proper collection methods. Seed pods will be accepted now through Oct. 31 at 69 S. Plains Road, The Plains.
