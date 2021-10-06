The Contemporary Ceramics 2021 exhibit opens Saturday, Oct. 8, at The Dairy Barn Arts Center. This exhibition features new artwork by sixteen ceramic artists living throughout the country. Viewers will enjoy an exploration of ceramic art techniques while enjoying contemporary pottery and sculptures by both emerging artists and established makers in the ceramics field.
This exhibition is an invitational show curated by Brad Schwieger, Ohio University Ceramics Professor and Tom Bartel, Ohio University Ceramics Professor and program chair.
“Both Tom Bartel and I wanted to include artists who are producing more abstracted sculpture," said Schwieger. "Tom selected artists whose focus is on the figure, while as a potter, I was interested in selecting artists who address the vessel in their work.”
Contemporary Ceramics 2021 is on view Oct. 9 - Nov. 28, 2021. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Sunday, 12pm - 5pm. Admission is $7 general, $5 for students and seniors, and free for Dairy Barn members.
The exhibition is sponsored by The Athens County Foundation, Ohio University College of Fine Arts School of Art + Design, Athens Eye Care, Quidel, and Jackie O’s.
