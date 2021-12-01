Local non-profit volunteer group Restore Coolville will host the sixth annual community Christmas parade, outdoor tree lighting, craft show and festival on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Restore Coolville is compromised of Coolville community members who have united to beautify and restore the historic village of Coolville, Ohio (established in 1835) and improve the quality of life for its citizens.
Christmas in the Village is the sixth annual Christmas community festival sponsored by the group. Coolville prides itself in being a small village with a big heart. This holiday event showcases the family spirit of Coolville and surrounding areas with many individuals and local businesses working together to provide a safe, festive event for the entire family to enjoy.
A craft show will begin at 3 p.m. in the Coolville Elementary School gymnasium and the Christmas parade will follow at 5 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street and conclude at the Coolville Elementary School. After the parade, there will be a lighting of the village Christmas tree in front of Coolville Elementary School. The outdoor tree lighting ceremony will feature music by the Federal Hocking Holiday Brass Ensemble under the leadership of Conor Hartwick and Julia Olson; invocation by Pastor Rick Eaton, Vanderhoof Baptist Church; Christmas songs performed by the Vanderhoof Baptist Church Choir and Coolville Elementary School Principal Bruce Hoover will light the tree.
Festival events include a craft show in the Coolville School Gymnasium, visits with Santa in the Coolville Elementary School Cafeteria, horse and wagon rides on Main Street and ornament making for children at the Coolville School. Food will be available on Main Street for a donation to Christmas in the Village.
Events are free, but donations to future Christmas in the Village events are accepted.
Participation in the parade is open to all. Parade participants will begin lining up at the upper entrance of Coolville near the former Hilltop at 4 p.m. No registration or fee is required.
For more information, visit www.restorecoolville.org or www.facebook.com/restorecoolville or email www.restorecoolville@yahoo.com
