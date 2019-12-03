COOLVILLE — Restore Coolville will host its fourth annual Christmas in the Village celebration featuring a community Christmas parade, outdoor tree lighting, and craft show on Saturday, Dec. 7. All events are free and open to the public.
Restore Coolville is a nonprofit volunteer group of Coolville community members who have united to beautify and restore the historic village of Coolville (established in 1835) and improve the quality of life for its citizens. Coolville prides itself in being a small village with a big heart. This holiday event showcases the family spirit of Coolville and surrounding areas with many individuals and local businesses working together to provide a safe, festive event for the entire family to enjoy.
A craft show will begin at 3 p.m. in the Coolville Elementary School gymnasium. The Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street and conclude at the Coolville United Methodist Church. Following the parade, there will be a lighting of the village Christmas tree. The outdoor tree lighting ceremony will feature music by the Federal Hocking Holiday Brass Ensemble under the leadership of Conor Hartwick and Julia Olson; invocation by Reverend George Horner, Grace Brethren Church, Coolville; Christmas songs performed by the Vanderhoof Baptist Church Choir and Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman will light the tree.
Festival events include: craft show, face painting and ornament making inside Coolville Elementary School, visits with Santa in the Coolville Fire House, and horse and wagon rides on Main Street. Various local nonprofit organizations will be providing food in the school cafeteria for a donation. All proceeds to benefit these local groups.
Events are free but donations to future Christmas in the Village events are accepted.
Participation in the parade is open to all. Parade participants will begin lining up at the upper entrance of Coolville near the former Hilltop at 4 p.m. No registration or fee is required.
For information, visit www.restorecoolville.org or www.facebook.com/restorecoolville or email restorecoolville@yahoo.com.
