Coolville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their Octoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9. Events include a car show on Main Street, a parade, BBQ chicken dinners and Chinese auctions.
Plaques will be awarded to Best of Show, 2nd-20th place, Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Street Rod and Dash Plaques to the first 100 registrants.
All proceeds will benefit the fire department.
