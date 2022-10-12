It was written in the Athens Messenger, June 1, 1941: “Athens people generally rank (Clifford) Cornell as the best mayor ever to serve the city.”
That’s a pretty strong statement considering the long list of mayors starting in 1825. Well, let’s investigate some of Mayor Cornell’s accomplishments during his tenure.
There were a lot of improvements with the sewer water system, including extended waters lines as far as Peach Ridge and a new 400,000-gallon water reservoir on Stroud’s Run Road. There were new storm and sanitary sewers on the new East side and the Townsend Addition. The Athens Fire Department was improved under Cornell’s leadership to where it was ranked best in Ohio for a city of its size, according to the State Fire Inspection Bureau. There were many street paving projects and improvements to Sell’s Park.
Yes, it’s true that any decent mayor can accomplish these necessary infrastructure tasks. But there were other accomplishments that improved the fabric of Athens community in ways that were lasting and healing for individual lives. In those days, there was a thing called the Mayor’s Court. It was a real court that handled minor offences and traffic cases. Mayor Cornell was in charge of such cases.
Those who were familiar with the Mayor’s Court at this time could recall many examples of the unique way Cornell handled many of his cases. For example, instead of sending juvenile delinquents to reform school, he would, in his own way, guide them into leading a useful life. He was able to re-establish broken families into happy households. He also was able to help the habitual drinker return to a normal life.
This guidance approach to handling these cases took a very special man with a lot patience and love in his heart. We have only touched on C. C. Cornell’s life as the mayor of Athens, but there is much more to tell. He owned a 40-acre farm on Morrison Brown Hill. He fed the livestock and managed to do other farm chores early every morning. Then he traveled into town with his wife, who was his associate manager at his Court Street women’s clothing business. In 1936, Cornell had acquired a women’s clothing store called The Charm Shoppe at 25 South Court Street (where Bagel Street Deli annex is now).
He changed the name to Cornell Shop and its slogan was “Style without Extravagance”. Once he was finished at the shop, he was in the mayor’s office by 9:00 am. Besides his mayoral duties he still made time for Kiwanis Club, American Legion, DAV, Elks, and Athens Retail Merchants Association, where he served as president. Prior to his time as mayor, Cornell spent 20 years as assistant manager for the successful dry goods store, D. Zenner Company. He enlisted and served in the Army during World War I.
He had also been employed by the wholesale grocery business, The Steadman Company that was located on the West Side of Athens in the building that now houses Stewart-MacDonald Manufacturing Company. C. C. Cornell has worked at two of Athens most important businesses. He owned his own business on Court Street. He served on City Council and as Mayor of Athens. He was a business and civic leader.
And from all accounts, he had a big heart and helped a lot of people. C. C. Cornell was certainly a great mayor, but we have had some pretty great mayors since then.
If anyone has any memories or comments about C. C. Cornell, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
