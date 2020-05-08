An earlier article announcing the Albany Alumni Association scholarships incorrectly identified three students. The three students listed below each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Michael Kelly is also an Alexander student. He is the son of Jeff and Kim Kelly, and the grandson of Barbara Warner Good who graduated in 1955 from Albany.

Trent Kincade is a student at West Jefferson High School. He is the son of Kyle and Angie Kincade and the grandson of Edward Kincade, a 1964 Albany graduate.

Wesley Radford is also an Alexander student. He is the son of Danny and Lisa Radford and the grandson of Larry Radford, a 1958 graduate of Albany.

