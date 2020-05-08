An earlier article announcing the Albany Alumni Association scholarships incorrectly identified three students. The three students listed below each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Michael Kelly is also an Alexander student. He is the son of Jeff and Kim Kelly, and the grandson of Barbara Warner Good who graduated in 1955 from Albany.
Trent Kincade is a student at West Jefferson High School. He is the son of Kyle and Angie Kincade and the grandson of Edward Kincade, a 1964 Albany graduate.
Wesley Radford is also an Alexander student. He is the son of Danny and Lisa Radford and the grandson of Larry Radford, a 1958 graduate of Albany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.