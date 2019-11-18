The Athens County Foundation invites people to join the conversation about our community. The Community Table is a yearlong conversation hosted by individuals for small groups of friends and neighbors throughout Athens County to connect and to discuss our community.
Over the coming nine months, community members will join in conversations through Athens County.
Each host will invite 8-12 people to participate. Hosts are encouraged to invite people with a mix of experiences and perspectives. The Foundation’s goals are to get people talking and to inform the work of the Foundation in the community going forward.
The Community Table is designed to bolster understanding in these challenging times. By coming together around tables, everyone has the opportunity to talk, listen, and learn from each. Table hosts will provide the space for authentic connection and civic engagement. The Foundation is inviting people in Athens County who are interested in hosting or participating to join the conversation. Conversations can happen on any day and time that works for hosts and guests in a space where everyone feels comfortable and safe.
“We are not here to find a solution, we are not even here to come to an agreement,” said Cheryl Sylvester, vice president of the Athens County Foundation board. “When we sit down around a table together, we are human.”
The Community Table is designed to create an open dialogue where all voices are important. Strong communities are built from a web of connected people. The Athens County Foundation strives to spark those connections. Connection also builds resilience in individuals and wisdom in a collective to steward real change.
The Athens County Foundation is embarking on 40 years of investing in local strategies that empower Athens County residents and build on the strengths of our region, now and for generations to come.
If you are interested in hosting a conversation, please call (740) 594-6061 or email hilary@athensfoundation.org. Hosts will be required to attend a short training prior to scheduling your Community Table conversation.
