Courtney Hook, a Ph.D. student of Communication Studies at Ohio University, is one of 100 doctoral students in the U. S. and Canada selected to receive a $15,000 Scholar Award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter G of Athens, OH.
A native of Long Beach, California and daughter of Bob Hook and Tina Beene, Courtney is a doctoral student in the School of Communication Studies in the Scripps College of Communication. She earned her B.A. degree from Western Washington University and her M.A. degree from San Diego State University, both in Communication Studies.
The P.E.O. Scholar Awards were established in 1991 to provide substantial merit-based awards for women of the United States and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral-level degree at an accredited college or university. Scholar Awards recipients are a select group of women chosen for their high level of academic achievement and their potential for having a positive impact on society.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to supporting higher education for women. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly a quarter of a million active members.
