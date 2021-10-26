Athens City-County Health Department will host a vaccination clinic that provides both first and second Pfizer vaccines for those 12 years of age and older, as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and above. With any individual who has already received any of these vaccines, booster shots will be available.
According to the Athens Health Department, there will be no out of pocket costs for these vaccinations. It is asked that all participants bring an insurance card and form of I.D. Registration is strongly encouraged at getteshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The vaccines are available to anyone at or over the age of 12, however, those who are not 18 or older will need to have a parent or guardian present at the time of registration and vaccination.
The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m at Heritage Hall, 191 W Union Street, Athens, Ohio. For further questions or concerns, please call the provided number 740-592-4431 or visit the website athenspublichealth.org.
