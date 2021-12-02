Multiple venues in the county are offering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11.
Athens City-County Health Department
- 191 W Union Street, Athens, Ohio
- open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- call 740-592-4431 to schedule
OhioHealth O'Bleness
- 2nd floor at 26 Hospital Drive, Athens, Ohio
- Walk-in hours are held Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.
- Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-249-4122
Walmart Pharmacy
- appointments can be scheduled at walmart.com
Kroger (Athens and Logan locations)
- appointments can be scheduled online at www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated
Holzer Family Pharmacy
- appointments available on Fridays from 1 to 3:15 p.m.
- call 740-589-3181 for an appointment
