With the recent approval for COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five and the holidays quickly approaching, getting children vaccinated is the easiest way to keep them safe. There are multiple vaccine clinics planned for the remainder of the month.
For all clinics, those seeking vaccination under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to eleven are available at OhioHealth’s existing walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Vaccines for older children and adults are also available as well as boosters.
The clinic is being held at the OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College O’Bleness Family Medicine on the 2nd floor at 26 Hospital Drive, Athens, Ohio on the O’Bleness Hospital campus. Walk-in hours are held each Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 740-249-4122.
The clinic will not be open on Friday, Nov. 26.
Ohio University will also be hosting a vaccination clinic on Friday, Nov. 19 at Heritage Hall from 1 to 6 p.m. Pfizer vaccines will be available to those aged five and up. All attendees should bring their insurance cards but vaccines will be at no cost.
Registration is recommended and can be completed at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and selecting Athens City-County Health Department.
Questions can be directed to the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. More information can be found on their website, athenspublichealth.org.
