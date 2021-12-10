Heartwood Acres Cowboy Church is hosting a Christmas serivce on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
There will be a free Cowboy Christmas music concert with gospel singer Nancy McCarter Olson from Indiana. She will have a free hour-long concert singing gospel, Christmas Gospel and traditional Christmas music.
Bring some of your favorite Christmas cookies and we will have coffee, Tea and hot chocolate. Address for the event is 15495 Mansfield Rd in Athens.
For information call Jim at 740-818-2602.
