Troopers from the Athens Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 50 near State Route 144 that resulted in multiple serious injuries. The injury crash around 3:12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Dustin Roberts, age 39, of Cutler, OH was driving a 2008 Kia Spectra northbound on SR 144. Shane Faddis, age 34, of Athens, OH was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup westbound on US 50. Roberts failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by Faddis.
Roberts and two other passengers were airlifted to Grant Hospital in Columbus for their injuries sustained as a result of the crash. Faddis was transported to Marietta Memorial in Belpre with non-life threatening injuries.
The OSHP was assisted on scene by the Athens County EMS, Little Hocking EMS and Coolville Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.
