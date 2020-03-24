The Dairy Barn Arts Center invites the community to participate in a large group quilting project during the coronavirus quarantine. Artists, families, and community members alike are invited to create and send in quilt squares (or hand deliver once we open our doors again) that reflect your current experience. Mixed methods and materials are encouraged, as long as the piece has a 1” seam allowance and can be easily sewed to the other pieces of the quilt. For more information please visit, https://dairybarn.org/communityquilt/.
Once we reopen, we will host a quilting b to sew the pieces together and then display the quilt at The Dairy Barn Arts Center. We have a Facebook group posted so that folks can share photos of their squares.
