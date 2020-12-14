The Dairy Barn Arts Center is pleased to announce the naming of their volunteer program in honor of longtime volunteer, donor, and friend Donna Cunningham. Cunningham has volunteered at The Dairy Barn for over 40 years in many capacities from gallery host to gardener extraordinaire.
“Donna has always been a part of our Dairy Barn family” says gift shop manager Claire White. “Naming the volunteer program after her is particularly fitting, as she really has been the ultimate volunteer over the years”.
In addition to her volunteer work, she recently made a major gift to The Dairy Barn which will be held as an emergency fund until the end of the pandemic, and will then become the seed for a new endowment housed at the Athens County Foundation. The fund will be used for general support of the Barn into the future.
“We are so grateful for Donna’s support. She has seen The Dairy Barn change and grow since its beginning and she’s nurtured it with her time, talent and philanthropy,” says Leah Magyary, executive director of The Dairy Barn. “Her generous gift will help us work towards a stronger future for the Barn. We are grateful for all she’s done for the arts community throughout the years. ”
