Senior

1st — Raegan Wandling

2nd — Ryan Ray

3rd — Justin Sayers

4th — Isabella Sayers

Intermediate

1st — Breanna Hastings

2nd — Brayden Marcum

3rd — Jay Irwin

Junior — Kolie Ervin

Senior Novice

1st — Mykenzie Marcum

2nd — Toby Marcum

3rd — Kaycee Schreckengost

4th — Skyler Browning

5th — Earl Schaad

Junior Novice

1st — Bailee Bickley

2nd — Austin Hastings

3rd — Cooper Schadd

4th — Riley Abfall

5th — Shelby Schaad

Pro

1st — Jordan Marcum

2nd — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

3rd — Bailee Bickley

4th — Breanna Hastings

5th — Raegan Wandling

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.