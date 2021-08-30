Senior
1st — Raegan Wandling
2nd — Ryan Ray
3rd — Justin Sayers
4th — Isabella Sayers
Intermediate
1st — Breanna Hastings
2nd — Brayden Marcum
3rd — Jay Irwin
Junior — Kolie Ervin
Senior Novice
1st — Mykenzie Marcum
2nd — Toby Marcum
3rd — Kaycee Schreckengost
4th — Skyler Browning
5th — Earl Schaad
Junior Novice
1st — Bailee Bickley
2nd — Austin Hastings
3rd — Cooper Schadd
4th — Riley Abfall
5th — Shelby Schaad
Pro
1st — Jordan Marcum
2nd — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
3rd — Bailee Bickley
4th — Breanna Hastings
5th — Raegan Wandling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.