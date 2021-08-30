Grand Champion — Maralee Antle with Ames Bern Wonders
Grand Reserve — Kayla Sheridan
Showmanship
Intermediate — Ellie Beck-Aden
Junior — Maralee Antle
Senior Novice — Kara Sheridan
Junior Novice — Mackenzie Bolin
Pro
1st — Ellie Beck-Aden
2nd — Maralee Antle
