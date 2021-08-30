Champion of Champions
Junior Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Jr. Heifer calf, Athens FFA
Senior Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3, Athens FFA
Grand Champion — Abbie Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3, Athens FFA
Brown Swiss
Cows, 2 years and under 3 — Abbi Erviin, Athen FFA
Senior Breed Champion — Abbie Ervin, Athens FFA
Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Ervin, Athens FFA
Holstein
Junior Heifer Calf
1st — Abbie Bolin-Ervin
2nd — Kyle Abfall
Intermediate Heifer Calf — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Senior Heifer Calf — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Summer Yearling Heifer — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Junior Yearling Heifer — Abbi Bolin-Erivn
Cows, 2 years and under 3
1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
2nd — Riley Abfall
3rd — Kyle Abfall
Cows, 3 years and under 4
1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
2nd — Jackson Ford
Cows, 4 years and older — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Junior Breed Champion
1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Jr. heifer calf
2nd — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 4 years and older
Senior Breed Champion
1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3
2nd — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 4 years and older
Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3
Mixed Breed
Senior Yearling Heifer — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Junior Breed Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
Showmanship
Senior — Jackson Ford
Junior Novice
1st — Riley Abfall
2nd — Kyle Abfall
Pro
1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin
2nd — Jackson Ford
3rd — Riley Abfall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.