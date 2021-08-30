Champion of Champions

Junior Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Jr. Heifer calf, Athens FFA

Senior Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3, Athens FFA

Grand Champion — Abbie Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3, Athens FFA

Brown Swiss

Cows, 2 years and under 3 — Abbi Erviin, Athen FFA

Senior Breed Champion — Abbie Ervin, Athens FFA

Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Ervin, Athens FFA

Holstein

Junior Heifer Calf

1st — Abbie Bolin-Ervin

2nd — Kyle Abfall

Intermediate Heifer Calf — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Senior Heifer Calf — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Summer Yearling Heifer — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Junior Yearling Heifer — Abbi Bolin-Erivn

Cows, 2 years and under 3

1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

2nd — Riley Abfall

3rd — Kyle Abfall

Cows, 3 years and under 4

1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

2nd — Jackson Ford

Cows, 4 years and older — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Junior Breed Champion

1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Jr. heifer calf

2nd — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 4 years and older

Senior Breed Champion

1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3

2nd — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 4 years and older

Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, 2 years and under 3

Mixed Breed

Senior Yearling Heifer — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Junior Breed Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

Showmanship

Senior — Jackson Ford

Junior Novice

1st — Riley Abfall

2nd — Kyle Abfall

Pro

1st — Abbi Bolin-Ervin

2nd — Jackson Ford

3rd — Riley Abfall

