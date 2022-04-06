10 Ohio University seniors will employ their unique perspectives in newly created choreographic works to be presented Friday and Saturday in the 2022 Spring Senior Dance Concert titled "Reclaim."
The event is planned for both days from at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Shirley Wimmer Dance Theater in Putnam Hall.
The concert features new choreographed works by Morgan Arcoraci, Madison Bauza, Paige Campbell, Keeley Conroy, Toria Gobel¸ Ellen Hesketh, Elyse Kassa, Jillian Lewis, Noah Molina, and Anna Stover. As part of the senior capstone experience, seniors in the dance program collaborate on the planning and production of this senior concert event.
Tickets are $14 for general admission - if purchased online or at the door. The concert is free to students only at the door with a valid OU ID. Student tickets for free are made possible thanks to the support of Arts of OU. All other tickets can be purchased online.
The School of Dance adheres to all State and University mandated COVID-19 protocols.
